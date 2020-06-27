Previous
Another recently completed job

...during Lock Down I have had more time to spruce up items inside and outside. Here is a planter from the front of our house that has recently had a long overdue paint job.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Lesley ace
What a lovely thing!
July 7th, 2020  
