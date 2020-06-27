Sign up
Another recently completed job
...during Lock Down I have had more time to spruce up items inside and outside. Here is a planter from the front of our house that has recently had a long overdue paint job.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
319
photos
23
followers
52
following
87% complete
View this month »
Lesley
ace
What a lovely thing!
July 7th, 2020
