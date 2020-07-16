Sign up
337 / 365
First cornflower bloom
I have been particularly looking forward to seeing my cornfliwers bloom, because I so love their vivid blue colour, and also because they are the only plants I have grown from seed this year.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
338
photos
22
followers
51
following
92% complete
View this month »
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Tags
blue
,
flower
