First cornflower bloom by speedwell
337 / 365

First cornflower bloom

I have been particularly looking forward to seeing my cornfliwers bloom, because I so love their vivid blue colour, and also because they are the only plants I have grown from seed this year.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Speedwell

English Midlands, UK.
