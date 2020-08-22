Sign up
Photo 374
Lavender barnacles?
In my garden I have a small lavender bush, which is one of the few plants I could successfully photograph while in bloom. To me it looks much more impressive now...sort of other worldly!
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
0
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK.
375
photos
23
followers
51
following
102% complete
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Views
5
365
DMC-TZ70
22nd August 2020 4:13pm
