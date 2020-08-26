Sign up
Photo 378
A burst of bright colour at Motorway Services
Now my husband has got a bit bored with some of my photography, especially wild flowers if we are out walking. However he actively encouraged me to photograph his vehicle.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Tags
yellow
,
vehicle
