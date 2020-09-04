Previous
Plumber's mate? by speedwell
Photo 387

Plumber's mate?

The repair to our central heating pipework is in process, with my husband acting as assistant to catch the sludge coming out!
4th September 2020

Speedwell

English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Photo Details

