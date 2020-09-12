Previous
A rarer sight by speedwell
A rarer sight

Under normal circumstances I wouldn't take much notice of vapour trails...but there have been a lot less of them around in recent times, so when they now appear I do notice them more.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Speedwell

