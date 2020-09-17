Previous
Next
Care outside by speedwell
Photo 400

Care outside

Our churches maybe closed much more at present because of Covid-19. but it is great to see here the care given to the outside of the church porch @ Salwarpe church, Droitwich
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise