Photo 400
Care outside
Our churches maybe closed much more at present because of Covid-19. but it is great to see here the care given to the outside of the church porch @ Salwarpe church, Droitwich
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
0
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Tags
church
