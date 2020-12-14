Previous
Next
seat with a view by speedwell
Photo 476

seat with a view

A very welcome peaceful spot when we escaped the noise and smell of footpath repairs near our home....
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great place to enjoy the beautiful view.
December 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise