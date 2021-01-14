Previous
Macro experimentation by speedwell
Photo 502

Macro experimentation

Lacking a bit of inspiration I borrowed a macro lens from my daughter and fitted it to my mobile phone. First I tried a few shots outside - all epic fails! So here I give you just a close-up of the edge of the bamboo worktop we have in the kitchen.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
138% complete

