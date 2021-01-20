Previous
Next
Being phased out by speedwell
Photo 506

Being phased out

One of the local street lights that have given the town an orange glow after dark. As these stop working they are are being replaced by white lights. The white lights are more environmentally friendly but don't look so warm.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise