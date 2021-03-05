Previous
Heavy weight sewing machine by speedwell
Photo 541

Heavy weight sewing machine

Over the past year my husband has done a fair amount of the leatherwork, mainly by hand. However he has used this sewing machine for some heavier tasks!
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
