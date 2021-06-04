Previous
Next
More of a challenge than expected. by speedwell
Photo 624

More of a challenge than expected.

The Red Arrows were due to be passing by today just after 6pm. My husband has had a busy day., and we are short of time to catch a glipmse of them. So I suggest that the three of us climb up a bank quite close to our house. Unfortunately the vegetation has grown quite considerably in recent weeks. We did make it in time, but we knew we would only get an opportunity to take a short video clip as they passed by. They were to be passing by again the next day (saturday). I think I know a better place to go and watch!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise