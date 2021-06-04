More of a challenge than expected.

The Red Arrows were due to be passing by today just after 6pm. My husband has had a busy day., and we are short of time to catch a glipmse of them. So I suggest that the three of us climb up a bank quite close to our house. Unfortunately the vegetation has grown quite considerably in recent weeks. We did make it in time, but we knew we would only get an opportunity to take a short video clip as they passed by. They were to be passing by again the next day (saturday). I think I know a better place to go and watch!