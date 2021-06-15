Previous
Unexpected wild flower display by speedwell
Unexpected wild flower display

The Council have not cut our grass verges in our road recently. I am not sure whether this is intentional, or whether they have had too much work cutting down trees because of Ash Dieback.
15th June 2021

Speedwell

English Midlands, UK.
