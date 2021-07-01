Previous
Ringing for a Wedding by speedwell
Ringing for a Wedding

Just our second visit to our local Church Bell Tower since March 2020. This time there were 4 of us ringing in a socially way for a Wedding. Don't recall rining for awedding on a Thursday before!
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

