Previous
Next
Challenging leathercraft by speedwell
Photo 682

Challenging leathercraft

My husband has been designing a pair of leather gloves for himself. To ensure that they are flexible between thumb and first finger he needed there to be no seams in this section,
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise