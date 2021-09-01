Previous
Pigeon perch by speedwell
Photo 702

Pigeon perch

A wood pigeon's turn for the perch on the bare branch on the hawthorn tree by our house
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Speedwell

English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
