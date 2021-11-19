Previous
Next
At a distance by speedwell
Photo 778

At a distance

As we have regular cat visitors to our garden, we do not usually have bird feeders in our garden. So any photographs of bird visitors tend to be at height and some distance.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise