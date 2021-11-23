Previous
Continuing to bloom by speedwell
Continuing my quest for brightness, I spotted these blooms on a local street today.
Speedwell

English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Mags ace
Lovely hot pink blossoms!
November 23rd, 2021  
