Photo 784
A final few fiery leaves
Red colour amplified by today's bright sunshine.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
784
photos
29
followers
56
following
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX130 IS
Taken
25th November 2021 1:29pm
Mags
ace
Lovely red color!
November 25th, 2021
Corinne
ace
Nice spots of red !
November 25th, 2021
