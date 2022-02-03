Previous
taking the task seriously? by speedwell
Photo 832

taking the task seriously?

My husband was doing some bread baking experiment, and decided to wear head wear appropriate to the task!
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
230% complete

