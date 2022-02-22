Previous
Cofton Hackett church by speedwell
Photo 845

Cofton Hackett church

On the first day since the series of 3 named storms had passed by, we took a short trip out to a location not previously known to us. From photos I had seen in advance Ithought it would be a pleasant spot, but in fact it was more beautiful than I had expected because there were so many snowdrops in bloom around the gravestones and surrounding woodland, plus a smattering of other early spring blooms - including crocuses and a few minature daffodils. There are other interesting small wildlife features around the grounds, including the early stages of a small orchard round the back.
Speedwell

