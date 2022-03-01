Previous
Shrove Tuesday by speedwell
Photo 855

Shrove Tuesday

My daughter takes Shrove Tuesday very seriously. All meals today have to include some form of pancake. This year she did allow a fair amount of variety. These lunchtime pancakes with roast duck were the only ones to use a standard pancake recipe.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
