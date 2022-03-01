Sign up
Photo 855
Shrove Tuesday
My daughter takes Shrove Tuesday very seriously. All meals today have to include some form of pancake. This year she did allow a fair amount of variety. These lunchtime pancakes with roast duck were the only ones to use a standard pancake recipe.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
0
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
858
photos
27
followers
55
following
235% complete
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
1st March 2022 4:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pancakes
close