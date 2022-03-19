Previous
Next
Continuing to bloom under adversity by speedwell
Photo 873

Continuing to bloom under adversity

Another picture of the only Hellebore I have outside in my garden. It is definitely not thriving. The plant looks thin and weedy, and is undoubtedly coming under attack.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
So beautiful
March 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise