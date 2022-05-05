Previous
Pastoral scene by speedwell
Photo 918

Pastoral scene

A short drive to the edge of town, clambering over a steep stile with public footpath signposted gave us this rural view that was new to us.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
