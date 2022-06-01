Previous
Roses are red ...and yellow by speedwell
Photo 937

Roses are red ...and yellow

My clinbing rose begins June in full bloom.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
