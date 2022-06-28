Previous
Next
A more unusual location for a postbox by speedwell
Photo 954

A more unusual location for a postbox

We have passed this farm machinery stoarage barn on a fair few occasions, but it was only today that I noticed the postbox on the wall
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise