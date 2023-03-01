Previous
Designed to decay by speedwell
Designed to decay

Wooden construction at Morgrove Coppice part of the Heart of England Forest project. Plaque says this piece has been donated to the project. "ere it will stand, eventually returning to the earth to feed the new forest, continuing the cycle..."
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
