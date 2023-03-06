Previous
Black thorn hedging by speedwell
Photo 1176

Black thorn hedging

A generally dull, damp and definitely not Springlike weather today. However the blackthorn trees that are part of the landscaping around our town's highways are beginning to bring colour to the townscape.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Mags ace
Pretty white blossoms!
March 9th, 2023  
