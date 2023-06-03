Previous
The Fleece Inn in Bretforton by speedwell
Photo 1244

The Fleece Inn in Bretforton

On a very warm early June afternoon I had travelled around 20 miles into the vale of Evesham for a spot of bellringing in the church here. Thankfully this National Trust owned pub was close by.
3rd June 2023 3rd Jun 23

