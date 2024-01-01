Previous
Next
New Year Day ringing by speedwell
Photo 1347

New Year Day ringing

Lovely to have an opportunity to ring during the day to welcome the New Year. Happy New Year!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise