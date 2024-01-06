Sign up
After the flood
...of a couple days ago at Coughton Ford, the flood depth sign has seen better days, We saw the bottom part of the sign by some fencing a little way back up the lane, but the top part was no where o be seen
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Speedwell
Speedwell
English Midlands, UK.
2
365
TG-6
6th January 2024 3:39pm
reflections
,
sign
,
water
