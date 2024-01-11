Previous
Next
village flowers by speedwell
Photo 1360

village flowers

Stopping briefly in the village of Ullenhall I spotted these delicate little flowers on a shrub near the war memorial
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise