No snow but plenty of snowdrops instead by speedwell
Photo 1392

No snow but plenty of snowdrops instead

This local church has a Snowdrop Weekend with open church each year. I missed this through being with commitments elsewhere, but the snowdrops were still looking good on the sunny Monday that followed.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
381% complete

