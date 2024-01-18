Previous
Day 18 Jan 18 by spidersilk
2 / 365

Day 18 Jan 18

Point Lonsdale on a windy and rough day.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Leanne

@spidersilk
I am a jeweller by trade but have specialised in "Pearl Threading" for the past 40 years. I thread anything and everything that can be...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise