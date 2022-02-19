Previous
Next
Vogels schieten vanuit bed by sporenmaken
103 / 365

Vogels schieten vanuit bed

Shooting birds whilst bedridden (nothing too serious, no worries)
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Hahaaaa!!! I thought you meant shooting as in hunting 😁
Take care!
February 19th, 2022  
Bucktree
Nice capture
February 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise