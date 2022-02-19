Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
103 / 365
Vogels schieten vanuit bed
Shooting birds whilst bedridden (nothing too serious, no worries)
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
103
photos
77
followers
86
following
28% complete
View this month »
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A520F
Taken
19th February 2022 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
bird
,
amersfoort
,
sporenmaken
moni kozi
ace
Hahaaaa!!! I thought you meant shooting as in hunting 😁
Take care!
February 19th, 2022
Bucktree
Nice capture
February 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Take care!