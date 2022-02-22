Previous
Next
22-02-2022 Visite by sporenmaken
106 / 365

22-02-2022 Visite

My friend surprised me with this tasteful raspberry pistache tartlet. After I finished it, she said: "At least there's nothing wrong with your stomach". Spot on!

She should've been a medic, right!?
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely shot. It looks delicious!
Hope you are feeling better soon.
February 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise