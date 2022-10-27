Previous
zelfbedieningsveerpont by sporenmaken
239 / 365

zelfbedieningsveerpont

Check out the little solar driven ferry for hikers to cross the river...
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
65% complete

Photo Details

George
Love the scene
October 27th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Wow, very clever little ferry and beautiful scenery.
October 27th, 2022  
