Previous
262 / 365
Autumn rain
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
2
1
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
262
photos
66
followers
78
following
View this month »
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A520F
Taken
18th November 2023 3:05pm
Tags
shoes
,
water
,
rain
,
autumn
,
sporenmaken
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of reflection, and the red shoes pop out.
November 19th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Dampness and colour, nice
November 19th, 2023
