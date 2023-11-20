Sign up
264 / 365
De koppelpoort
Pass this medieval gateway to the citycentre of Amersfoort every week at least once and I am always in awe.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
1
1
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
6
1
1
365
SM-A520F
20th November 2023 6:44pm
night
reflection
medieval
amersfoort
netherlands
sporenmaken
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
November 20th, 2023
