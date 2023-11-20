Previous
De koppelpoort by sporenmaken
264 / 365

De koppelpoort

Pass this medieval gateway to the citycentre of Amersfoort every week at least once and I am always in awe.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 20th, 2023  
