270 / 365
Feestelijk
Chinese lanternplant, I just love the shape, form and colour.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
3
1
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
Views
5
3
1
365
SM-A520F
26th November 2023 9:24pm
plant
orange
lantern
sporenmaken
Corinne C
ace
It's beautiful!
November 26th, 2023
Linda Godwin
How lovely and hanging just right!
November 26th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous colors and shapes. Looks fabulous on black.
November 26th, 2023
