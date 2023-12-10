Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
282 / 365
Autumnleaves
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
3
3
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
282
photos
66
followers
77
following
77% complete
View this month »
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A520F
Taken
10th December 2023 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
sporenmaken
william wooderson
Terrific towering trees! Fav
December 10th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great perspective.
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image
December 10th, 2023
