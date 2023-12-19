Previous
Next
Going back in time by sporenmaken
291 / 365

Going back in time

Moving art at the station: where (in this scene) historic figures seem to participate in daily traffic
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Great candid shot.
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise