Previous
293 / 365
Only eyes for eachother
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
1
1
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
293
photos
68
followers
77
following
View this month »
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901B
Taken
21st December 2023 5:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
love
,
station
,
amersfoort
,
netherlands
,
sporenmaken
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful b&w capture of the moment.
December 21st, 2023
