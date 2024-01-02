Previous
Relentless downpour by sporenmaken
Relentless downpour

Notice the damaged busstop... It was not allowed to set off fireworks this year, but still people ignored the ban and sadly loads of damage is done to property of the city.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

KV ace
Too bad about the damage done to the bus stop… this shot really shows the wet weather… nice contrast.
January 2nd, 2024  
