Brisk morning walk by sporenmaken
Brisk morning walk

19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
KV ace
Nice light on the day… looks a little chilly. Find a nice spot for a coffee & warm up!
January 19th, 2024  
amyK ace
Nice winter scene (and sun!)
January 19th, 2024  
