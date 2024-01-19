Sign up
Previous
319 / 365
Brisk morning walk
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
Tags
winter
,
amersfoort
,
sporenmaken
KV
ace
Nice light on the day… looks a little chilly. Find a nice spot for a coffee & warm up!
January 19th, 2024
amyK
ace
Nice winter scene (and sun!)
January 19th, 2024
