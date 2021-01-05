Sign up
56 / 365
A penny for your thoughts?
During my lunch break, I began searching through my classroom for something that would make an interesting photo. So, here you go. The most interesting thing I could find today. I will have to look through more cupboards tomorrow.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a mom and wife by night. My family includes my husband of 20 years, our...
Lin
ace
A great macro - love your focus and composition
January 6th, 2021
