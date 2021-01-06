Previous
Morning's glory by sschertenleib
57 / 365

Morning's glory

This was the view from the parking lot when I arrived at school today. What a great way to start the day.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 6th, 2021  
