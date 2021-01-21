Previous
I am Batman by sschertenleib
72 / 365

I am Batman

Meet Bruce Wayne, our youngest bearded dragon. I went to take a nice portrait of him this afternoon and he decided to come at the camera. No nice portrait of Bruce today.
21st January 2021

