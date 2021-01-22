Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
73 / 365
An icy wave
There was a bit of frost when I got home from school today. I found it fascinating how the frost was organized on the branch.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
73
photos
46
followers
65
following
20% complete
View this month »
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
22nd January 2021 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
January 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close