An icy wave by sschertenleib
73 / 365

An icy wave

There was a bit of frost when I got home from school today. I found it fascinating how the frost was organized on the branch.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
20% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and shot
January 23rd, 2021  
