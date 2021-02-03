Previous
Today rocked. by sschertenleib
85 / 365

Today rocked.

I found this geode at a local craft store. It made for a marvelous subject today.
Samantha

I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
